1The holidays are an exciting time but if you’re looking for more excitement, come to the grand opening of the new VRkade. Disappear into a completely new world and play games that challenge your coordination. If you’re done with holiday food for a bit, they will have snacks and pizza available so gather up the family and see what all the buzz is about this Friday at 1 p.m.
2Winter is a magical time of year and cold brings with it all the fun winter activities and sports. This Friday, Williston Parks and Rec is hosting open ice skating for Christmas Break at the Pete Conlin Ice Arena. Skate rentals are just $4 so bring the kids for some old-fashioned winter fun and get out of the house for awhile.
3Ghostbusters is a classic fun movie for all ages and the folks down at Spring Lake Park want to teach you how to make your own ectoplasm play slime. This Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Keel Boat building, Williston Community Builders will share their secret slime recipe with participants so you can be just like Peter Venkman and his troop of Ghostbusters.