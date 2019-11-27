Get your ice skates on and work off some of that Thanksgiving meal this Friday, Nov. 29, at the Turkey Skate hosted by the Raymond Family Community Center. Bring the kids down for a fun alternative to Black Friday materialism and have a good old family time skating and playing games with friends. Admission is just $3 for adults and $1 for kids from 1 to 5 p.m. and rental skates are available for all ages for just $4. Why not have a fun family experience this Black Friday?
Black Friday and the following weekend are the biggest shopping days in America but it’s not all about fighting crowds and trampling children. The Williston Chamber of Commerce want to remind residents about the local businesses available for your shopping needs. This Saturday is Small Business Saturday and it is dedicated to bringing shoppers to our wonderful small businesses in town. Help out our downtown community by shopping local this holiday season.
Do you like craft holiday decorations? Into something original you can’t find at Walmart? The inaugural Crafty Christmas Expo is the place for you. This Saturday at the Grand Williston Hotel and Conference Center the Bakken Kraft Connection is hosting this event to help holiday joy seekers find their ultimate decorations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all ages are welcome.
North Dakota is a haven for people of Norwegian and Scandinavian descent, and Handy Andy’s wants to let you make your own Norwegian Elf on a Shelf this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Sven the Gnome is ready to be decorated by you and sit out on your porch to greet guests with holiday cheer. Sign up today on their events page. Participation fees are $30.
If you need to get out of the house after the holiday, Unicorn Night at Spring Lake Park is a fun treat for the whole family. This Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. there will be a drive through lights display just for this time of year. There will be seasonal refreshments and a whole car of people is just $5. There’s no reason to be bored after everyone has eaten the turkey.