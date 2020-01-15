1 If you are a person with extra pep in your step, or you just want to show support to local teens, the Williston High School Wonderettes invite you to help send them to state. The Varsity and Junior Varsity teams will be performing their routines for the state competition on Saturday, Jan, 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Phil Jackson Field House at Williston Middle School so come on down and give these ladies the send off they deserve.
2Do you have spring on the mind already? Are the kids getting a bit of cabin fever? Handy Andy’s would like to bring a touch of spring a bit early this year with their Little Sprouts Seed Mosaic class. Kids can learn about the various kinds of seeds and how they begin and make their own seed mosaic to take home. The class is this Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. and costs $25. Recommended ages are 6-10 years.
3Up for a party this Saturday? Why not a party for a good cause? The Coyote Wrestling Club is hosting their 10th Annual Boots & Brews Fundraiser at the Raymond Family Community Center from 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets are $40 for two adults and activities include dancing, games, raffles and a silent auction. You must be 21 or older to attend so find a babysitter and put on your dancing boots for a fun night to benefit the Coyote Wrestling Club.