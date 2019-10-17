The Williston Market is holding their third annual Halloween Bash at the ARC on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event will include your favourite local Williston shops and vendors and is free to the public. Williston welcomes you to come see what there is to buy and reminds you to shop local this holiday season.
It seems almost a rite of passage to go to the Dark Acres Haunted House. Adults and children ages 12 and older are welcome to test their fortitude as they make their way through this scream maze. Tickets are $15 per person and participants are encouraged to wear their spookiest costumes. Cottonwood Forest is also having a haunt this year, and admission is $20. Both are open Saturday and Sunday. Dark Acres runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m., while Cottonwood Forest is happening from 8 to 11 p.m.
If you’re up for a bit of a drive, Fort Buford is having their annual Cemetery Walk this Saturday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will hear the scary stories of the occupants of the graveyard and storytellers will be passing out candy to kids and children of all ages. Join them if you are not faint of heart and like a good ghost story.
Looking to add a little music to your life? Alldance studios is offering weekend swing and line dancing classes at the James Memorial Arts Center on Sunday from 7 to 9 p.m. Dancers of any and all skill levels are welcome to dance and have fun to beloved country songs that sing to your country soul. For $5 per person, you can be a regular dancing machine in no time.