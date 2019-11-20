If the kids want to go out for a fun night, the Williston Library is having an after hours pajama movie night on Friday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. The staff at the library invite you to bring snacks and and bedding too to make the movie night complete and comfortable. They will be playing “The Wiz” featuring Diana Ross based on “The Marvelous Land of Oz” by L. Frank Baum.
Thinking of a romantic date with your sweetheart this Friday? The Eleven Lounge inside The Williston Hotel has live music on Friday from 8 to 10 p.m.. Gettin’ Outta Dodge is a two person band with a bluegrass boomtown sound they playfully call boom grass. They have come from up from the Buford area so come on down the rest of the way for a fun musical night with good food and cocktails.
If whiskey is your venin de choix, then Black Magic Harley Davidson is the place for you this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 and are available now. Each ticket includes a prime rib dinner, several tastings and a bottle of whiskey. Buster’s Bar, 26th Street Liquor and Republic Distributors are joining together to bring you this fun filled evening and they remind you to be 21 or older to attend. Everyone at Black Magic wants to remind participants to drink responsibly and arrange transportation plans in advance. Cheers!
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is considered to be one of the greatest composers of the romantic period. In 1892, famous royal ballet choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov created the ballet we know today as the Nutcracker to Tchaikovsky’s music. A sample of this rich, historical, real-life fairytale will be available to the citizens of Williston this weekend. With three showings — Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 and 5 p.m., the Prizm Dance Company will present a shortened version of the ballet performed by Gisele Bethea and Filipe Aragão. This shortened version is for the whole family to be entertained by so bring the kids to Bakken Elementary to soak up a little bit of musical culture and history.