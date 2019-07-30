Richland County Fair and Rodeo: 9-12 a.m. Jul. 31, Richland County Fair & Rodeo, 2118 West Holly Street, Sidney. Cost: $5-$60. For information: (406) 433-2801, planner@richland.org. Full agriculture building with renowned seed pictures, commercial exhibit building, education 4-H FFA open class exhibit and ethnic food booths, petting zoo, two rodeos, big name entertainment, carnival and free acts, judging and livestock sale, commercial vendors, designated parking, entertainment, food, handicapped access, midway rides, music.
Upper Missouri Relay For Life: 2-11:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Williston State College, 1410 University Avenue, Williston. For information: uppermissourirelay@yahoo.com. Relay For Life is a life-changing event that helps communities across the globe celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against the disease.
51st Annual Guns Vs Hoses Softball Game: 5:30-11:30 p.m. Aug. 2, Ardean Aafedt Stadium, 1002 11th Street West, Williston. Cost: $2. For information: 701-577-1212, moeller@ci.williston.nd.us. There will be prizes, Jump-N-Fun Inflatables, face painting, music provided by Kenny Gee and fireworks following the game.