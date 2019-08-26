1 The Surging, Thundering Herd: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 27, MonDak Heritage Center, 120 3rd Avenue Southeast, Sidney. The Surging, Thundering Herd: Vintage Bison Engravings, 1766-1910, sponsored by the Historical Museum at Ft. Missoula, features a cornucopia of vintage engravings from Lee Silliman depicting the iconic animal of the American West—the buffalo, as it is commonly called. The show runs from June 4 to August 31, brought to the MonDak Heritage Center via the Montana Art Gallery Directors Association.
2 2019 North Dakota Downtown Conference: 8-2 a.m. Aug. 28, Old Armory, 320 1st Avenue East, Williston. Cost: $40-$99. The Williston Downtowners Association is thrilled to be hosting this years North Dakota Downtown Conference! Amazing keynote speakers, informative breakout sessions, debates, and more! Get your tickets and we’ll see you in Williston’s downtown August 28 & 29! Learn useful information to help you thrive in your downtown role, whether you work for a local government, downtown organization, downtown retail, or if you’re just a downtown enthusiast. There will be breakout sessions on impacting policy, downtown retail and dining strategies, utilizing historic buildings in your downtown, and more relevant topics for you to engage with. Keynote speeches from four incredible speakers (listed below) will not only entertain, but inform. Not to mention some great food, and a chance to network and connect with other Downtown-minded people. We can’t wait to see you in Downtown Williston!