If you missed out on last weekend's fish fry, never fear. There is another one this Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be frying up delicious fish and serving sides. Adult tickets are $10, kids 6-11 are $5, kids 5 and under are free and all are welcome to attend.
This area has one of the youngest populations in the country, and that means a lot of young professionals are doing fantastic things. If you want to see some of those people be honored for their accomplishments, come to the Williston Herald’s 20 Under 40 celebration, presented by the Williston State College Foundation, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be bought online at www.willistonherald.com/site/forms/20-under-40-banquet or by calling 701-572-2165
Would you enjoy watching amazing acrobatic skills this weekend? Take a drive down to the Rough Rider Center in Watford City for the Night of Stars 2020 this Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The Badlands Gymnastics Club will be performing their routines for spectators and tickets are $5 for this amazing show so come see this spectacle with your own eyes.
The Bakken is home to many people of Norsk descent and their food is very culturally unique to the area. This Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Divide County High School in Crosby, the Vidda Lodge 4663 will be hosting a Norwegian Baking Day. This event will feature flatbrod, rullepolse, lapskaus, rugbrod for a traditional lunch along with cookies and pastries in the afternoon. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12.50 for students so kom og bli med på moroa og spis mat.
Looking for some foodie fun closer to home? This Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., the Lutheran Brethren church is hosting their annual pie auction fundraiser. Guests will be treated to slush burgers, chips, and pie with additional whole pies available for auction with 100% of the proceeds going to women’s ministry projects. Dinner is first come first served and guests are encouraged though not required to make donations for this experience.
Everyone loves to laugh and Bill Engvall has been splitting audiences sides since the early 90s. If you want to come laugh along, Engvall will be performing at the 4 Bears Casino in New Town this Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m., tickets are $15 to $25 and are available on the 4 Bears Casino website or by calling 1-800-294-5454.