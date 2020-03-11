For those fans of the theatrical sports, Cloud 9 Wrestling is having their Anarchy in the Armory this Friday, March 13 at the Old Armory. Watch as athletes in fun colourful costumes slam down on their opponents. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and tickets are $15 on arrival so join the excitement and cheer for your favourite heavyweight.
St. Patrick is considered the patron saint of Ireland and believed to be the man who brought Christianity to Ireland. In truth he was a Roman Britain from Banna Venta Berniae and his name was actually Maewyn Succat, son of Calpurnius, a deacon in the early Christian church. Regardless, we celebrate his legacy every year by Shamrockin’ the Bakken at The Grand Williston. This Friday from 5:30 to 11 p.m. the Western Area Builders Association will provide you with food and drink from local Williston restaurants and music performed by Balderdash. Tickets are $20 at the door and this event is for adults 21 and older only.
Winter can be a harsh and unforgiving time of year in the bakken and some animals stay warm by growing thick coats that they shed in spring. This Saturday, the Roosevelt Park Zoo staff in Minot invite people to see these magnificent animals in all their wooly glory. From 9 to 10 a.m. take a free walk through the zoo and see amazing creatures like the Amur Tiger, American Bison and Snow Leopards in their winter splendor.
Cancer is a difficult reality to deal with no matter who you are, but when it affects small children, it seems especially important to help in any way we can. This Saturday, Williston State College is hosting Brave the Shave for Kids with Cancer. This event is for anyone who wants to show solidarity to one of the most jarring experiences children with cancer have to endure: losing their hair to radiation treatments. From noon to 3 p.m. there will be head shaving and supportive activities for all participants so come on down and help out with this noble cause.