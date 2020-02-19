1 Williston is home to many people of Nordic descent. From Norway to Iceland, Nordic people have always had a unique way of making food utilizing the naturally occurring plants, native game meats and lots of fish. Considering how harsh winters can be in those areas, and the Nordic traditions of long term expeditions of discovery, they made foods that could be kept for extended periods of time. Lutefisk is made from aged stockfish or dried and salted white fish, pickled in lye, rinsed off then baked. First Lutheran Church is sharing this traditional food, along with others, at the Lutefisk and Meatball dinner. This Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., bring your appetite and take part in an age old dinner. Tickets are $15 in the church office beforehand or $20 at the door. Håper det smaker. Skål!
2 If you’ve ever driven east on U.S. Highway 2, you’ve seen the McCody Concrete Products building at the corner of U.S. Highway 85. This uniquely designed building is already an interesting facility for the production concrete, but what some don’t know is it also a beautiful event and party hall complete with living quarters for the family. McCody would like to welcome the public for a free tour of this one-of-a-kind building. The tour is this Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. Large groups are encouraged to call in advance.
3 Gaming and eSports are becoming very popular in the younger generations as video games have advanced from color squares of the 1980s to the fully interactive VR of today. The Williston ARC is holding its first tournament this Saturday for Super Smash Bros. These tournaments will be once or twice a month with changing games and competitions for kids and adults. For this first weekend, ProIT has donated $500 for pizza, soda and gift card prizes to GameStop for the winning teams. To participate in future tournaments, teams of two are $20 and all are welcome to sign up at the ARC or on their website.
4 Arsenic and Old Lace is a farcical comedy about the conventional murder mystery. Complete with homicidal spinsters and a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, this story will have you rolling in the aisles. Williston based Entertainment Inc. will be performing this comedy this weekend starting on Thursday at 7:30 pm. Additional showtimes include Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and Monday at 7:30 pm at the Old Armory, so come have a laugh and some theatrical culture. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students.