Friday night is classic date night, and if a fun romantic evening is your goal, the Eleven Restaurant and Lounge is hosting some live music in their eclectic and charming scene. Mick Soiseth of the local band Balderdash will be performing with Lane Sandstorm from 8 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24. so have a fancy cocktail and enjoy a sweet date night for adults.
If you’re feeling a little rhythm in your step and a swing to your sway, the Williston Community Library is hosting Mimi’s family Zumba night this friday from 4:20 to 5:25 p.m. Zumba is an aerobic style group fitness class that features the dance styles of Central and South America from salsa to Latin hip-hop. The class is free to all ages and anyone who likes to move can do it, learning is easy and fun. No excuses not to danza!
For the scotch speisealaiche, Black Magic Harley Davidson is hosting a scotch tasting this Saturday in their showroom. Various spirits from all over Scotland will be available to sample and you’ll learn the ancient history behind these traditional Scotish staples. The tasting begins at 5 pm and ticket proceeds will be donated to local charity so come say slàinte for a good cause.
Elk hunters have their prom this Saturday at Williston State College. The Mondak Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is hosting their annual banquet for all things elk hunting and the vendors that have the best gear. There will be a social at 5 p.m., followed by dinner, games, auctions and prizes. Tickets and table sponsorships are available by calling 701-570-4890 so call today and get your camo tux pressed for an elk of a good time.