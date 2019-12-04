The holidays are a time for giving to those who have less and spreading kindness around to everyone. Our four-legged friends are no exception to this. This Friday, Dec. 6, the whole family can come down to the Mondak Animal Rescue in their PJ’s, decorate pet treats and read to animals looking for their furrrrr-ever home. The fun starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $20 with all profits benefiting the Mondak Animal Rescue.
If you are up to braving the cold, the art will be worth your while. Spring Lake Park is featuring their annual holiday Lights drive and this weekend ice sculpting is a sight to behold. Working with the abundance of winter, watch artists sculpt ice into temporary masterpiece from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Friday, tickets are $5 per car.
Are you looking for creative and original ways to decorate your house? Maybe wanting a little something extra for the wrapped presents under the tree? The Mistletoe Magic Craft and Vendor Show at the Raymond Family Community Center is where you’ll find it this Saturday from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Along with gifts and crafts there will also be Rockin’ Bakken BBQ and drinks to make your shopping experience perfect.
Williston is home to many descendants of Norse immigrants. If you are craving those traditional winter treats, løpe down to the Bjarne Lodge on Fourth Avenue West this Saturday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Sons of Norway and their families will be making traditional Norse foods for purchase including pulla and lefse. There will also be coffee and pulla to eat there in case you don’t want to wait until Christmas.