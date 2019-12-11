Brush up on your Christmas carol lyrics and grab a can of good soup for the sixth annual Reindeer Games Family Fun Night at Williston State College. This Friday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., the staff and students want you and the kids to join them in caroling, crafts and cookie decorating. Santa will also be riding down from the north to take pictures with kids and help judge the Tree Court tree decorating competition. Entry is free with a can of good food donated to families in need.
Williston is never short on artists and creative people, especially around the holidays. In case you’ve missed out on seeing your favorite vendors, the Grand Williston Hotel is hosting more of the Holiday Extravaganza Craft and Vendor Show this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a vendor market at the ARC at the same time featuring different crafts and vendors.
The holidays don’t just remind us of special foods and pretty lights, there are also animals like reindeer that have that special Christmas magic in our hearts. Spring Lake Park will be hosting real live reindeer at the Keel Boat building this Sunday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.. Entry into the park is $5 and includes the renowned Spring Lake holiday lights drive. Let the kids meet Dasher and Donner’s distant cousins and awe at thousands of holiday lights.
When Lionel Begleiter was a 6-year-old boy living with his parents in a garden shed in 1936 outside London, a teacher told his parents he was a musical genius. In the early 1950’s, he changed his name to Lionel Bart and began to write some of the most iconic musicals of his generation that we have to come to know and love. Entertainment Inc! will be performing one such iconic musical, “Oliver,” this weekend with performances from Thursday to Sunday. Join your fellow musical enthusiasts and see the dramatic story of a poor boys struggle to survive in a harsh world.
If you missed the Williston State College Choir concert Wednesday night, don’t worry. There is another one on Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Skadeland Gym. A tradition since 2013, this performance of holiday music is free and all ages are welcome. Donations are always accepted and benefit the WSC music department.