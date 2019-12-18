Kids seem to have a lot of fun for the holidays, but this Friday at Spring Lake Park is for the grown ups. Sip some wine and sample appetizers as you make crafts with your friends. Some of the activities include making soap and building your own cute holiday gnome. The festivities go from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and everything is included in a $50 cover. Arrange for a babysitter and a designated driver and join the fun!
For some, fitness is the ultimate celebration and the folks at Full Circle Strength Systems on 26th Street W pride themselves in sharing fitness goals with everyone. This Saturday at 4 p.m., the Full Circle staff welcomes the public to a 21 and over holiday celebration. Come down and have some food, listen to music, have fun and check out what heavy weights has to offer.
On July 17th, 1955, a wide eyed 11-year-old boy was one of the first people to enter Walt Disney’s new star attraction called Disneyland in Anaheim California. From that day on, George Lucas knew he wanted to make movies like his hero Walt Disney. He went on to make some of the most celebrated and technically sophisticated movies of his generation. If you’re a Star Wars fan and up for a bit of a drive, Six Shooters Showhall & Cafe is hosting a release party for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker. The doors open on Thursday night at 11:59 p.m., and tickets are $50 for a whole viewing party package, so stow your lightsabers in your belt and join Skywalker for his next epic battle.
If the kids haven’t told Santa what they hope for for Christmas, the Moose Lodge on Second Street West invites all children to come meet him on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. They will also be providing free kid friendly food and a cake walk. Get the kids in their christmas best and make some memories with the whole family.
Are you hosting Christmas dinner this year? Handy Andy’s wants to help you decorate your Christmas dinner table with a do-it-yourself centerpiece complete with evergreens to bring that forest smell into your home. The crafting is on Saturday at 2 p.m. and tickets are available on the Handy Andy’s website. Add a personal touch to your holiday cheer this year.