1 Get your bibs on for the inaugural Watford City Crawfish Boil this Friday, Feb. 28. The Watford City Eagles Club and Bakken Ducks Unlimited are serving up a mountain of these tasty water bugs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Eagles Club. Tickets are $50 and sponsorships are available on the Bakken Ducks Unlimited website nd.ducks.org
2 Williston Parks and Recreation thinks there’s no reason fitness can’t be fun date night activity. This Friday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. the Williston ARC is hosting a Glow and Flow blacklight yoga party. This is a 21 and over party and entry is $15 for EDM yoga, glow sticks and paint and healthy snacks. Grab a yoga mat and come have some healthy fun.
3 There are always lots of puppies and kitties looking for their fur-ever homes. Mondak Animal Rescue is always looking for ways to help our four-legged friends and this Saturday, you can too. From 9 to 11 a.m. at the Buck Scheele Family Animal Rescue is hosting the Pawfect Pancakes Breakfast with pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice provided by Williston staple Lonnie’s Roadhouse Cafe. Proceeds will be going towards curbing the number of homeless animals by providing spaying and neutering to shelter animals and low-income pet owners.
4 Hospice care can be trying for everyone involved and those who work in that field give a lot of their lives to helping those in need. This Saturday from 5 to 9:30 p.m. CHI Health at Home is putting on the Hearts for Hospice dinner and auction at the New Armory. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the CHI office or by calling (701) 774-7430. Seats are limited so buy yours now and help those who take care of the people we love most.
5 Now that rumors about Crazy Cravings have been completely discredited by the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, the staff wants to get back to providing amazing authentic Mexican food to their many fans. This Sunday, come celebrate the one-year anniversary of their opening with free giveaways and raffles, including a trip to Las Vegas and and a 50 inch Samsung TV. Trampoline activities will be open for kids along with their wonderful food for the whole family.