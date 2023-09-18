Eugene Emery, age 91, passed away on September 11, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1931, in Williston, North Dakota.
Eugene was a devoted husband to JoAnn (Hughes) for 62 years. Together they raised four children, Patrick (Pamela), Regina, Mark, and Cathy, and were blessed with three grandchildren, Cassandra (Danny), Samantha (Mitch), and Alexandra.
Eugene was the Director of Public Works for Williston until his retirement. He was an esteemed member of the community and was recognized for his hard work and dedication to the city.
Eugene was preceded in death by his brother, Clinton; sisters, Lorraine and Donna, their spouses and his son-in-law, Richard. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.
Rest in peace, Eugene. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels or the Williston Coyote Foundation.
Eugene’s Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Williston, North Dakota. Father Paul Eberle will be officiating. Eugene will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in Williston, ND. Visitation will be held at the Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral.
Home Chapel on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 1-5 p.m.; Friday, September 22, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and an hour prior to the service on Saturday. A Vigil Service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 5 p.m.
The Mass Service will be livestreamed, you can view Eugene’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.