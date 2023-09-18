Eugene Emery

Eugene Emery, age 91, passed away on September 11, 2023. He was born on October 12, 1931, in Williston, North Dakota.

Eugene was a devoted husband to JoAnn (Hughes) for 62 years. Together they raised four children, Patrick (Pamela), Regina, Mark, and Cathy, and were blessed with three grandchildren, Cassandra (Danny), Samantha (Mitch), and Alexandra.



