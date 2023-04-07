coal chimney

The EPA wants to force coal-fired power plants to reduce the emissions of harmful pollutants.

 Renée Jean | Sidney Herald

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed last week to ratchet up the pressure on coal-fired power plants to reduce the emissions of mercury and other harmful pollutants.

Under the proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule update, the EPA would require reductions from 2012 levels of 70% for mercury from existing lignite coal-fired sources and 67% for filterable particulate matter, which the agency said would also reduce emissions of nickel, arsenic and other non-mercury hazardous air pollutants.



