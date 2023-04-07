The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposed last week to ratchet up the pressure on coal-fired power plants to reduce the emissions of mercury and other harmful pollutants.
Under the proposed Mercury and Air Toxics Standards rule update, the EPA would require reductions from 2012 levels of 70% for mercury from existing lignite coal-fired sources and 67% for filterable particulate matter, which the agency said would also reduce emissions of nickel, arsenic and other non-mercury hazardous air pollutants.
Joe Goffman, the EPA's principal deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation, said lignite-fueled power plants, which are located predominantly in North Dakota and Texas, represent about 30% of the mercury inventory from the power sector. Lignite is the lowest grade of coal used for electricity generation.
The MATS rule was first promulgated in 2012, and over roughly the last decade, acid gas and hazardous air pollutant emissions have been reduced by over 96%, including non-mercury metals like nickel, arsenic and lead, Goffman said.
The EPA has an obligation to update MATS when technological advances make it feasible to impose stricter emissions standards, he said.
"In 2012, our standards reflected what was close to state-of-the-art control technology," he said Wednesday. "However, in certain parts of the fleet, we've been able to identify additional technological performance or controls to reduce hazardous air pollutants."
Regarding the 67% reduction in allowable levels of filterable particulate matter, Goffman said the EPA knows that technology exists to meet a stricter standard because about 90% of the coal-fired plants that the agency believes will continue to operate can already meet that standard.
Because of that, Goffman said the EPA is asking in the proposal for comments about whether it should impose an even tighter standard.
Another part of the proposed rule would require all sources subject to it to install and operate continuous emissions monitoring systems at the stack.
"At this point, the technology has become highly cost-effective across the entire fleet and gives us what we believe to be the most reliable information which we and the public can access in a timely way," Goffman said.
The rule would also reduce the allowable circumstances in which a facility can exceed emissions during startup and shutdown periods.
The EPA's 2012 MATS rule was challenged by opponents because it did not include a cost-benefit analysis, and the U.S. Supreme Court found the agency had to do one.
This time around, Goffman said the agency has completed the analysis and found the overall total health and climate benefits outweigh the costs, with the net present value of projected health and climate benefits falling in the range of $2.4 billion to $3 billion, and compliance costs estimated to be between $230 million and $330 million.
In February, the EPA reinstated an Obama-era legal finding — which had been struck down by the Trump administration — that provides the foundation for the MATS rule. The EPA's action restored the Obama administration's conclusion that it was "appropriate and necessary" to regulate mercury emissions for coal- and oil-fired power plants under the Clean Air Act.
And the Biden administration has taken other actions directed at coal power, including proposing a rule last month that would strengthen limits on wastewater discharges of toxic metals from coal-fired power plants.