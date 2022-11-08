Measure 1 applies to state lawmakers and the governor. It limits legislators to eight years in the state House and eight in the state Senate. It limits the governor to two terms.
If Measure 1 passes, it goes into effect Jan. 1, and doesn’t apply to terms already served.
The Greater North Dakota Chamber has opposed the measure, saying elections speak for themselves and limit terms based on voter preference.
“The current election landscape reflects this,” it said in a press release before the Nov. 8 election. “Sixty-eight percent of the legislative seats will be decided upon this fall. Indeed, the number of freshman legislators this January will range from 19-40% of the legislative body makeup. The proposed measure could limit citizens ability to have quality, experienced candidates and arbitrarily limit their choice.”
The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce did not take a position on the measure.
If passed, North Dakota would become the 16th state legislature to impose term limits on its lawmakers. It will also become the 37th state to implement term limits on its governor.
U.S. Term Limits, a grass-roots organization in favor of term limits, commissioned a poll by RMG Research that said 81 percent of likely North Dakota voters support eight-year term limits.
Recreational marijuana
Measure 2 would legalize the production, processing and sale of cannabis and the possession and use of small amounts of marijuana for those 21 and older. North Dakota is among five states looking to approve so-called recreational marijuana use in the November election. The others are Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri and South Dakota.
The North Dakota Secretary of State’s website estimates the measure would bring in, through 2027, revenue of $3,145,000 and would mean expenses of $4,985,000.
Currently, 19 states, two territories and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana for adults.
Most of the debate has centered around the social costs verses the experience in other states that have seen financial and other benefits.
North Dakota voters said no to a similar measure in 2018 by a 59-41 percent margin.