The ballots are in and the results have been tabulated for the midterm election that took place Nov. 8.
For Williams County, just over 30% of eligible voters came out to vote according to the Secretary of State’s website. Specific to the county was a ballot item to approve or deny a renewal of the public 1% safety sales and use tax. It was a close vote, but with just over 53% of voters marking “no,” the sales tax will not renew.
Two statewide measures were also on the ballots, one that would legalize recreational marijuana use in North Dakota and the other setting term limits for the Governor and state lawmakers.
Measure 1 was passed, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate and barring the Governor from being elected more than twice. This measure does not affect Congress. This new article to North Dakota’s constitution will go into effective on Jan 1, 2023 and term limits will not be retroactive, meaning that the service of current officeholders will not count against them. There is also language barring the Legislature from proposing amendments to repeal term limits; only citizens may do this.
Measure 2 was struck down, with 55% of voters opposed to allowing North Dakotans ages 21 and older to grow and possess marijuana for recreational use. This marks the second time that recreational marijuana use has been rejected in the state. In Williams County, voters were split with just over 56% voting no and just over 43% voting yes on this item.
Republican Senator John Hoeven secured his third term in a three-way race for North Dakota’s U.S. Senate seat.
Former Miss America Cara Mund was beat out for the seat in the U.S. House by incumbent Republican Congressman Kelly Armstrong, who will now retain his position for his third term.
North Dakota’s next Secretary of State will be Republican Michael Howe, winning 63% of the vote Tuesday night. Long-time Republican Al Jaeger did not seek reelection this year and will end his time of service with 29 years.
Republican incumbent Drew Wrigley has been re-elected to serve another four years as North Dakota’s Attorney General after securing 71% of the vote. Governor Doug Burgum appointed Wrigley to the post in February of 2022 after longtime Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away. While campaigning, Wrigley said he will be looking to crack down on violent crimes and will ramp up the State Crime Lab.
Republican incumbent Doug Goehring secured another four years as North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner. He received 76% of the vote, easily defeating his Democratic-NPL opponent Fintan Dooley. When Dooley was campaigning, he said he knew that he had no chance of winning but wanted to use the platform to raise awareness about how the oil and gas industry impacts farmland.
Both Republican incumbents Julie Fedorchak and Sheri Haugen-Hoffart have secured their seats as North Dakota Public Service Commissioners (PSC) for another term. Fedorchak will serve a six-year term and Haugen-Hoffart will serve four. The three members of the PSC regulate electric and gas utilities and permit energy projects. The commission also handles issues related to coal mine reclamation, telecommunications, railroads, auctions, weighing and measuring devices, gas pipeline safety and underground damage prevention.