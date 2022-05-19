There is only one contested city race for the upcoming June primary — the role of mayor. The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Candidate Forum this week where both Incumbent Mayor Howard Klug and competitor, Vincent Finsaas, were able to address questions from the public.
“I want to listen to the people of Williston… this is their city and it’s their money we are spending,” Finsaas said in his opening statement.
Finsaas is an 18-year-old Williston native who is studying Political Science at Black Hills State University.
Klug used his opening statement to explain the importance of the relationships he has spent the last 12 years building. If re-elected, this would be Klug’s fourth term as mayor.
“We have to have a strong relationship with the county … the state … and the senators and representatives in our federal government … to make sure Williston gets what’s ours,” Klug said.
The first question directed specifically to Finsaas asked how he thought his first six months as mayor would look if elected. Finsaas' answered that he would be talking to community members and asking them what issues need to be addressed. Priorities would be lowering city spending, lowering sales and property taxes, and bringing new businesses into Williston.
Klug was asked what he deemed as his biggest successes in his time as mayor. He highlighted the growth that Williston has seen under his leadership, specifically the recent groundbreaking of Sanford Health in Williston Square.
“We’ve made Williston the regional center of northwest North Dakota,” Klug said.
Klug vowed to continue working with state officials and businesses to keep the momentum of growth if re-elected.
Both candidates were asked to share what qualities each thinks makes a good leader. Both answers focused on listening and making oneself available to the community. Klug said that picking the best people to run each city department was critical to effectively running the city. Finsaas said a great leader is someone bringing in new ideas and being able to admit when an idea is not working.
Both candidates are interested in continuing to bring in new businesses. Klug highlighted the different programs the city has available to local entrepreneurs to help them get started and said he plans to continue having people scout other areas to see what is working and could be viable in Williston. Finsaas wants to focus on asking the community what they would like to see brought into the city and creating more help for locals wanting to open businesses.
In his closing statement, Klug directly asked all attendees and listeners for their vote in the upcoming election.
“I have projects in the next four years I’d like to do to see Williston continue to grow,” Klug said.
Taking a different approach, in his closing statement Finsaas urged people to just get out and vote on June 14, “no matter who you vote for.”
"[The Forum] gave me a chance to once again talk to the public and tell them how we've been doing in the city of Williston, and that went real well. Vincent Finsaas did a good job as a first-time candidate, and I'm glad to see young people getting involved," Klug told the Williston Herald following the event.
Klug reiterated that he has a lot of things left to do and said that in the next four years it is critical for the city to have good leadership. Klug's priorities if re-elected will be to continue growing Williston Square by adding a community center, sending officials to Bismarck to continue pushing for schools and education development, and continue working with the Park Board to get balls rolling. Klug said he is confident going into the June 14 election.
Finsaas did not return requests for additional comment prior to this story publishing.