On Tuesday, June 9, the election for Williston Park Board Commissioner will take place.
Incumbent Mike Owens, who has held the position for the past six years, is on the ballot along with Kyle Harris, a Minnesota native and Williams County Highway Department employee, and John Liffrig, a real estate professional at Liffrig Realtors and Williston native. Meanwhile, Pat Irgens, also a Williston native and manager at Double EE Service, is running for commissioner as a write-in candidate. None of Owens’ three opponents have political experience.
Owens says helping Williston to become a two-time finalist for the National Gold Medal Award in 2016 and 2018 was one of his proudest accomplishments while in office. The honor, which is given by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, recognizes excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches while delivering superb park and recreation services.
In addition, Owens, an Oregon native and retired Air Force serviceman, states navigating the board through the economic difficulties associated with the oil downturn of a few years ago without losing any park programs should give the public an added boost of confidence.
”We’ve been keeping the district running this whole time, and haven’t had to cut any of our programs, so that is a good thing,” Owens tells the Williston Herald. “And I’ve been here for all of it, making sure things run as smoothly as possible.”
Meanwhile, Harris, who is running for office for the first time, believes establishing a grassroots approach with the community involvement of local athletes and coaches is a main area of concern. Also a certified umpire and basketball official, Harris says providing children with the first-hand experience of meeting their sports idols has a long-lasting positive impact.
”I would like to get a little more aggressive in getting our high school and college coaches, and our young athletes more involved in some of these programs,” Harris adds. “My daughter will never forget the time when college players came and visited her elementary school. Interactions like that are very important to young kids, and it helps to create a bond within the community. I see how it affects the kids on a daily basis.”
Also running for public office for the first time, Liffrig reveals expanding the municipal golf course from nine to 18 holes is one of his main areas of concern. The real estate professional adds the construction of an outdoor swimming pool is also something he is considering if elected.
”I think that is something we should take a look at because with a population of over 30,000 people, a town this size should have an 18-hole course,” Liffrig says. “I am definitely open to suggestions, and I want to be very transparent with the public.”
As for Irgens, a write-in candidate whose name is not on the ballot, he shares that securing more youth tournaments and other local sporting events are among his main points of emphasis. With additional recreational events in the Williston area, the volunteer coach believes more residents would consider the town as an attractive long-term destination.
”We don’t get a lot of tournaments to be played here, so I think if we could open that up a little bit, it would be beneficial in building the Williston community,” Irgens says. “I think it would go a long way towards attracting people to move here and live here permanently regardless of the economic climate.”