North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party will be rolling out a new approach to its caucus to elect their candidate for the Presidential Primary.
This year, the party will be having in-person voting at 14 locations statewide. Everyone eligible to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election will be eligible to vote in the Democratic-NPL Party's caucus.
“People can come in, sign in, vote, and be on their way,” Dem-NPL Communications Director Alex Rohr told the Williston Herald. “They don’t have to stay for multiple rounds of voting. They won’t have to debate their neighbors. The process will be more similar to a general election day.”
Williston’s caucus location will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST on March 10 at the James Memorial Preservation Classroom 621, located at First Avenue West in Williston.
To participate in the caucus, voters must be 18 years of age and eligible to vote on Nov. 3 in the North Dakota primary. There is no identification requirement, and those wishing to vote may choose any of the 14 locations statewide that is convenient to them.
Other locations besides Williston include Minot, Bismarck, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Devils Lake, Valley City, Dickinson, Belcourt, Cannonball, New Town, Wahpeton, and Fort Totten. Addresses and additional details about the caucus locations are online at demnpl.com/primary.
Names appearing on the ballot include some who have already dropped out of the race and are no longer running. Those who have dropped out include Michael Michael Bennet, Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, John Delaney, Deval Patrick and Tim Steyer. Most of those dropping out have endorsed Joe R. Biden Jr.
Still in the race are Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard, and Bernie Sanders.
In addition to the statewide caucus day on March 10, the North Dakota Democratic-NPL also offered voters an opportunity to mail in a ballot. Those ballots had to be postmarked by March 5 to be counted, but any that were not turned in may still be presented on March 10 and traded for an in-person ballot.
There were 3,100 people requesting the mail-in ballots, Rohr said. How many have been returned is not yet known, as the deadline only just passed.
That compares to 2016, when 3,300 people caucused with the Democratic NPL Party statewide. Rohr said the number of mail-in ballots reflects both easier access and enthusiasm about the upcoming presidential primary.
“What we are seeing for the Democratic primary is that it’s definitely an interesting race, and that North Dakota will really have an opportunity to weigh in on what sort of national Democratic party they want to see,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for them to make their voice heard, and that’s exciting.”
Rohr added that a number of issues besides the presidential campaign will be on the November ballot.
“What I’m seeing across the state from the Democratic-NPL Party and from non-partisans is a desire to see a North Dakota that works for everyone, and that is not what we really have right now,” Rohr said. “There are over-crowded schools, underpaid teachers, inadequate investment in infrastructure. If you look at the Legacy Fund proposal that House and Senate minority leaders put out, that’s a vision some of our legislative members have on how we can do better.”