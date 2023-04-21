Dakota Gardener: Tips on watering gardens (copy)

Water in the very early morning, before the sun is all the way up, or at dusk, as the sun is going down. This will keep the water from evaporating quickly.

 Flickr photo by John Steadman

Gardening season isn’t far off now; perhaps you already have some things coming up in your gardening space. Or maybe you are still waiting for one more big snow to make its appearance to know that true spring is finally here in South Dakota. Either way, here are some simple gardening tips to help get you excited and inspired about this year’s gardening season in the meantime.

Paint your garden tool handles



