Keira Egeberg is a smart, funny 14-year old girl who, like most kids her age, loves kids, animals (her favorite is a wolf) and being outside. She also happens to live with autism.
Egeberg has been bringing awareness to autism through projects with EmpowHer Disability Network Camp, in which she was one of 10 girls who was chosen into the 2022-23 camp.
She is currently in-between stages two and three and this July, Keira is headed to Washington D.C. where she will present her projects to local politicians.
In Stage one, Keira and her group of girls traveled to the Adirondack Mountains in New York where they learned independent living and survival skills from disabled women mentors.
Keira's favorite moments were making new friends and learning how to start the fires.
"The matches didn't work so we used lighters," said Keira. "It rained."
The rain didn't dampen her spirits though, as the girls stayed in lean-to shelters for the week and even learned how to drink from a lake, safely, using LifeStraws, which is a portable water filter to make water much safer to drink.
Stage two focused on projects and mentorship where the kids create a project involving inclusive disaster strategies which they work on with their mentors across the year.
Keira is excited to meet back up with her mentor when she heads to Washington D.C. but she has been staying busy with her comfort kit project which included water, ear plus, fidget devices, blankets, candy and even stickers.
She provided those kits to Williston Police Department, the Family Crisis Center, the Williston ARC, Social Services and to Trenton Fire Department and Ambulance.
In July, Keira will be headed to D.C. to meet up with her friends and mentor where they share their projects with their representatives and community members.
They will spend a week in the nations capitol where they will start the week off presenting their projects through Powerpoint before getting to spend the rest of the week taking in the sights and museums that D.C. has to offer.
After stage three, there is one more stage which provides ongoing support, connecting with all the participants, past and present to help them achieve their long-term goals.
Keira thanks all the people that have donated to help her on her journey.
If you would like to help Keira you can visit https://www.disabilityempowhernetwork.org/class-of-2023 and donate, or make a check out to her mom or dad and send it to: Keira Egeberg, c/o Windy and Rich Egeberg, 14751 Mortenson Street, Williston, ND 58801 or call Rich at 701-570-4686.