Keira

Keira Egeberg

 Disability EmpowHer Network

Keira Egeberg is a smart, funny 14-year old girl who, like most kids her age, loves kids, animals (her favorite is a wolf) and being outside. She also happens to live with autism.

Egeberg has been bringing awareness to autism through projects with EmpowHer Disability Network Camp, in which she was one of 10 girls who was chosen into the 2022-23 camp.



