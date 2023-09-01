Dr. William Gary (Bill) Rieder, October 28, 1934 passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023. He was born and raised in Williston, North Dakota as a farm kid. He attended the ND Agricultural College after high school where he majored in mechanical engineering. He worked for Phillips Petroleum until he was offered a position at the prestigious Battelle Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio where he worked on an early experimental nuclear reactor. It was there that he met his wife Corinne (Corky) Adams. They were married on June 2, 1962. After earning his master’s degree from the University of Ohio, they moved back to North Dakota to teach at NDSU.
After a few years (and with two children) he decided to pursue doctoral studies at the University of Nebraska. After two years, they returned to Fargo where he taught mechanical engineering for over 30 years. He published regularly including a textbook on computer modeling which was used in the curriculum at NDSU and is still available from Amazon today.
After retiring in 1999, Bill built a house on a lake near Vergas, MN and his hobbies were building things for the property, tinkering with the lawn tractors, and watching his grandchildren. Bill and Corky enjoyed 47 years of loving partnership until her death in 2009.
An avid reader, he subscribed to many publications pertaining to science, history, automobiles, and other subjects. He was also a generous donor to numerous causes. His closest companion for the last few years was Chief, a dog who was always present no matter where Bill was or what he was doing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Corky and his sister, Mary Vennes. He is survived by his son Dr. W. Dow Rieder, Fargo; daughter, Elizabeth (& Scott) Lowell, Fargo; brother, Andrew Rieder, Nashua, MN; granddaughters, Fallon, and Addison Lowell, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, at Boulger Funeral home in Fargo, ND. Visitation will begin at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a cause of which he often spoke: the St. Joseph’s Indian school.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Online guestbook at www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.