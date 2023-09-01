Dr. William Rieder (1934-2023)
Brianna Adams

Dr. William Gary (Bill) Rieder, October 28, 1934 passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023. He was born and raised in Williston, North Dakota as a farm kid. He attended the ND Agricultural College after high school where he majored in mechanical engineering. He worked for Phillips Petroleum until he was offered a position at the prestigious Battelle Research Institute in Columbus, Ohio where he worked on an early experimental nuclear reactor. It was there that he met his wife Corinne (Corky) Adams. They were married on June 2, 1962. After earning his master’s degree from the University of Ohio, they moved back to North Dakota to teach at NDSU.

After a few years (and with two children) he decided to pursue doctoral studies at the University of Nebraska. After two years, they returned to Fargo where he taught mechanical engineering for over 30 years. He published regularly including a textbook on computer modeling which was used in the curriculum at NDSU and is still available from Amazon today.



