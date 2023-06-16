Wenstad

Dorene Wenstad, 79, of Williston, formerly of Crosby, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, March 24, 2023.

In keeping with Dorene’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at the Concordia Cemetery in Crosby, ND.



