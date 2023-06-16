Dorene Wenstad, 79, of Williston, formerly of Crosby, passed away at the Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center on Friday morning, March 24, 2023.
In keeping with Dorene’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 1:00 PM, at the Concordia Cemetery in Crosby, ND.
All friends and family are welcome to attend, and following the Graveside Service there will be a time for fellowship and a luncheon at approximately 2:00 PM - at the Conference Room at the Bypass Restaurant - 11815 HWY 5 NW, CROSBY, ND 58730.
Dorene Ellen (Anseth) Wenstad joined her husband, sisters, and parents in Heaven on March 24, 2023. Dorene was born on November 28, 1943, to Gehard and Mildred (Benson) Anseth in Crosby. She was raised on the farm near Alamo and their home in Crosby where she attended school. She met the love of her life, Duane Wenstad, and they married on November 3, 1961. They had 3 boys, Alan Dudley, Steven Duane, and Gary Dwight. They lived in Montana for a short time, then in Seattle, Washington for a couple years before moving to California where she worked as a meat wrapper at Safeway. After 10 years in California, they moved back to North Dakota and built a house on the Anseth farm near Alamo. Dorene drove school bus and worked at the school library for a few years, then took the position as Director of the Divide County Library where she worked until she retired in 2005.
They loved playing games, most fond of playing pinochle with their many friends and family. They started going south for the winters, first going to Arkansas, and then purchasing a house in Sun City West, AZ where they spent every winter enjoying being near family and friends. After a short bout of declining health, Duane passed away in August 2022. Dorene never recovered from that loss.
Dorene is survived by her sons, Alan (Kim) Wenstad of Williston, Steven, and Gary, both from Minot. Grandchildren, Meagan (Nate) Smith, Brett, Williston, and Kaia, Bismarck, Taylor, Alyssa (Caden) Appelt, Payton, and Jayden, all of Minot. She was so in love with her great grandchildren, Quinn (Meagan and Nate Smith), and Hudson (Brett), and was looking forward to welcoming Alyssa and Caden’s daughter into the world in May.
