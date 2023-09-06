Donald Nehring

Donald Duane Nehring (Don) age 81 of Williston, ND, passed away on September 1, 2023, at his home from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease and lung cancer.

Keeping with Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Cremation Services and Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will take place with family and friends.



Tags

Load comments