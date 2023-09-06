Donald Nehring

Donald Duane Nehring (Don) age 81 of Williston, ND, passed away on September 1, 2023, at his home from complications due to Alzheimer’s Disease and lung cancer.
Keeping with Don’s wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Everson-Coughlin Cremation Services and Funeral Home. A private celebration of life will take place with family and friends.
Don was born June 4, 1942, in Williston, North Dakota to Harold and Beatrice Nehring, the second oldest of seven children. Don experienced a happy childhood growing up in Williston. Although he was typical North Dakota kid growing up enjoying hunting and fishing; he especially cherished the time with his father, Harold. They rode motorcycles and restored cars together. He was an original member of the Sundowners Motorcycle Club and won numerous trophies racing scrambles. Don graduated from Williston High School in 1960. The Vietnam War was just starting and Don volunteered for the draft. He served in the United States Army for two years and was honorably discharged.
Next, Don attended college in Williston for two years while working for Harry Dix as a bricklayer’s helper. Don met the love of his life in 1966 and planned to continue working. When he asked for Coreen’s hand in marriage, her Dad insisted that Don return to college if he was going to marry his daughter. So Don enrolled at the University of North Dakota and got married one month before school started in 1967. After graduation Don and Coreen ordered a new 1969 Mach 1 Mustang for their first new car. This began his love of Ford Mustangs, which he passed on to his kids.
Don became a Certified Public Accountant, eventually establishing his own CPA firm in Williston. Although he was often busy, he still took time off to help his father-in-law with the wheat harvest. Don’s accounting career spanned 36 years. Don was instrumental in helping his two sons in their early careers. In 2005, the Nehring CPA office building included Coreen’s Senior Center position, Jeff Nehring’s law practice and Russ took over the CPA practice.
Don lived his life to the fullest and filled many roles. As a husband, Don and Coreen enjoyed their life’s journey together. They were very active in taking the family camping and fishing at Lake Sakakawea; travelling around the country, attending car shows and participating in numerous hobbies. He enjoyed collecting and restoring cars. He owned a 1969 Boss 302 Mustang, 1971 fastback mustang, 1935 Ford Fordor Sedan and a 1925 Model T. He never missed a race at the Williston Basin Speedway.
As a father, Don encouraged a strong work ethic and the importance of a college education. Don and Coreen assisted their children getting a college education. Don taught his sons many things, including riding motorcycles, flying RC airplanes, working on cars, driving and watersports. He always supported his sons and grandsons in their many activities, especially racing. He loved watching his sons race remote controlled cars, motocross, hobby stock race cars and drag racing. Also, Don enjoyed watching his grandson’s play hockey, baseball, and tennis.
In Don’s retirement years, he remained active in the community. He delivered meals and socialized at the Senior Center. One of the proudest moments of Don’s life was being recognized for his volunteer work. Don and Coreen enjoyed winters together in Arizona, gambling and going on cruises. Don loved to plant trees and mow his huge lawn.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Beatrice Nehring, his brothers, Bill, and Gary; his sister Deanne. He is survived by his wife, Coreen; his sons, Jeff (Kari) and Russ (Nancy); his daughter, Donna (Gary); his brothers, Richard (Denise) and Danny; his sister Darlene; eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The Nehring Family would like to thank the VA, CHI Hospice Program and the CNA’s that were so wonderful in their support and guidance.
The Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in care of arrangements