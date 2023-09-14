Donald John Hickel, 96, long time Ray area farmer passed peacefully away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Touchmark in Bismarck. Donald was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Williston, ND, the son of Joseph and Lois (Sayles) Hickel. He was drafted into the Army in April of 1946. He served in Germany and returned home to Ray and completed his senior year of high school in 1947. Don was determined to be a farmer and bought his first farm. He also worked on the Hickel family farm. He dated the “pretty girl” that worked at the bank and joked that he did so because he liked to be around a lot of money. Donald married Dolly Ann Margaret Henning on December 7, 1953. Don and Dolly were just 3 months shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at the time of his death.
The couple worked hard on the farm, and he purchased the family farm after the death of his father. Dolly was his hand, working alongside of him, as well as taking care of the children, preparing the equipment to milk cows twice a day for over 20 years and keeping farm chores and duties running smoothly. Their children learned the ethics of hard work as they helped with planting, harvesting, mechanical repairs and many skills needed to be a farmer.
Donald was a sharp pinochle player and quite serious about his game. He also liked to read. He owned and operated the Bijou Theatre in Ray. Customers could always hear “Ramblin’ Rose” by the great Nat King Cole on the stereo when the movie was over. Don was proud to be a WWII Veteran and was a member of the William E. Smith Legion Post #9. He was a member of the Honor Guard for over 20 years where he marched in local parades and celebrations, and especially for honoring veterans at many burials. One of the highlights of his life was traveling with his brother Kenneth to Washington DC via the Honor Flight, where they visited the memorials dedicated to honoring those who have served and sacrificed for our country.
Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus in Ray. He served as the Equality Township Supervisor for many years as well as the Ray Credit Union Board. He worked on the planning and building of Low Income Housing in Ray.
Keeping statistics of trivial events through his lifetime was a special talent for Don. He could recall many former classmates, names of the students in other grades, teachers, events he attended, and especially who was with him at the time. He loved telling about his trip one year to attend the Mandan Rodeo with some buddies and sleeping on the lawn in front of the Capitol in Bismarck.
Donald and Dolly moved to Bismarck in May to Touchmark on West Century. They enjoyed meeting the community of residents and especially the care givers and dining staff. They were cared for deeply and compassionately. Special kudos to The Caring Edge Hospice employees.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Louella, Kenneth, Elroy, and infant sisters Ione and Shirley.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dolly; his son, Kelly (Lori) of Bismarck, ND and their son, Todd (Chelsea) of Minot, ND; son, Hal of Ray, ND; son, Kurt (Ema) of Pinal Villa, Mexico; daughter, Charlene of Ray, ND and her children, Christopher (Amra) and their children, Braxton, Benji and Sophia of El Paso, TX, AJ (Courtney) and son, Kohen of Ray; son, Joseph of Ray and his children, Abby (Wyatt) of Williston, Lydia, Madelyn, Gretchen and Joleah. Sister, Mildred of Fairview MT; brother, Bud of Washington, UT: and several nieces and nephews are also survivors.
Donald’s Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 20th, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray, ND. Father Ben Wanner will be officiating. Donald will be laid to rest at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND. Visitation will be held at the St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ray, ND on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 3-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral mass.
The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed, you can view Donald’s service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Williston, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.