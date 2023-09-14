Donald John Hickel, 96, long time Ray area farmer passed peacefully away on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Touchmark in Bismarck. Donald was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Williston, ND, the son of Joseph and Lois (Sayles) Hickel. He was drafted into the Army in April of 1946. He served in Germany and returned home to Ray and completed his senior year of high school in 1947. Don was determined to be a farmer and bought his first farm. He also worked on the Hickel family farm. He dated the “pretty girl” that worked at the bank and joked that he did so because he liked to be around a lot of money. Donald married Dolly Ann Margaret Henning on December 7, 1953. Don and Dolly were just 3 months shy of celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary at the time of his death.

The couple worked hard on the farm, and he purchased the family farm after the death of his father. Dolly was his hand, working alongside of him, as well as taking care of the children, preparing the equipment to milk cows twice a day for over 20 years and keeping farm chores and duties running smoothly. Their children learned the ethics of hard work as they helped with planting, harvesting, mechanical repairs and many skills needed to be a farmer.



Load comments