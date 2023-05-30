For over 72 years, we at Ekblad have been a trusted name in appliance and electronics retail in the Williston area. As a locally owned and operated store, we pride ourselves on offering a vast selection of high-quality products and providing exceptional service. With over $2 million worth of inventory on hand, we are the go-to destination for everything from kitchen appliances to home entertainment systems. One of the unique features of Ekblad is our extensive product catalog. Whether you're looking to upgrade your kitchen with a new appliance package, or need a state-of-the-art TV for your living room, we have you covered. We offer a range of laundry appliances including washers, dryers, and stacked laundry units. For your kitchen, you can find everything from French door refrigerators to built-in dishwashers, cooktops to wall ovens, and even small appliances such as coffee makers and toasters. In addition to appliances, we also boast a comprehensive selection of electronics. This includes TVs and video systems, audio systems including speakers and amplifiers, and even home automation tools such as voice control assistants. If you're looking to set up a home office, you can find monitors and wireless access points in our inventory. And for the finishing touch, we have a range of TV stands and entertainment centers, adding style to your home entertainment experience. But our commitment to our customers doesn't stop at the point of sale. What sets us apart from other retailers is our dedication to after-sales service. Our promise is simple but powerful – "We Service What We Sell". This means that when you purchase an appliance or electronic item from Ekblad, you can rest assured knowing that should you ever need service or repairs, you can come right back to us. Furthermore, we offer free delivery in Williston, Tioga, Watford City, and Sidney, making it even more convenient to furnish your home with high-quality appliances and electronics. With our vast inventory, excellent service, and commitment to customer satisfaction, it's clear why we have been a trusted name in the community for over seven decades.