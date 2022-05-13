Purchase Access

Dillion Bodin, 30, of Williston, passed away at his home on Monday, May 9, 2022.

His Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Emmanuel Free Lutheran Church in Williston. Rev. Jon Wellumson will officiate.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 13, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and for the hour preceding the service at the church on Saturday.

A complete obituary will be announced by Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston.

Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Dillion or leave condolences for his family.



