Derek Lee, a senior at Williston Trinity Christian School, signed his letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Jamestown earlier this week.
Lee is a three-sport athlete in Williston and has surely made a name for himself.
He played basketball for the WTCS Crusaders and played baseball and soccer for Williston High School (through a co-op).
He is a three-year captain for basketball and was named a captain for the 2021 soccer team.
For all his hard work and for signing to continue his athletic career in college, we named him Athlete of the Week.
Lee said he is excited to continue his baseball career at the University of Jamestown.
“I love the game of baseball,” he said. “I’m thankful to UJ Coach Hager for the opportunity to continue doing what I love. I also want to thank all of my Williston coaches — WHS Coach Finders and Post 37 Keybirds’ Coach Egge and all of my other coaches for the time they have put into helping me develop as a player. I’m grateful for my family and friends and for their support.”
On top of being a three-sport athlete, Lee has also maintained a 4.1 GPA and is a member of the Cru Honors Institute.
He plans to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.
“Derek has been everything you want in a student athlete,” said Jacob Braaten, the WTCS head basketball coach. “I can say without a doubt that he not only has been one of my most reliable, constant basketball players over the last four years, he also became a great friend.”
Aaron Finders, the head baseball coach for WHS, said Lee has a bright future at Jamestown.
“He has worked very hard to have this opportunity. I’m so proud and happy for Derek and his family,” Finders said.
Braaten said Lee is one of those players who has stood out as more than just an athlete, and the Herald couldn’t agree more.
Congrats, Derek! Good luck this season and next season and good luck in college.