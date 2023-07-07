Deanne Kay (Hovland) Hagen passed away suddenly on July 5, 2023, in Rapid City, SD at Monument Hospital at the age of 68. Cremation has taken place, and the celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 AM at the Epping Lutheran Church. Pastor Mike Burns will be officiating.
Friends may view pictures and sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, July 10, from 9:00 AM until a Family Service beginning at 4:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church in Epping on Tuesday.
Deanne Kay Hovland was born in Williston, North Dakota on August 27, 1954, to Oscar and Elvira (Asleson) Hovland.
In her early years, she worked with her Dad at his store, “Oscar’s U-Save,” and always took pride in her parents’ contributions to the community throughout the years. She graduated from Williston High School in 1972 and began working at the City Hall where she worked for many years. In 1973, Deanne welcomed her first daughter, and in 1975, she met the love of her life Carl (Loren) Hagen. They fell in love instantly, and a short three months later Loren married Deanne and adopted his “brown-eyed girl.” They began their life together in the Williston area. Together they had three more beautiful children: Amanda, Tanya, and Daniel. Loren always made her laugh and affectionately referred to her as “ding” throughout the years.
In the years while she was busy raising her family, she was an active volunteer and participant in her kids’ activities and organizations. She was a 4-H leader, church youth group leader, and volunteered at high school sporting events.
She was active in the Stoney Creek Homemakers group and loved her connection to the ladies there and the many crafts and activities they did. She was employed for many years at the Williston Basin Eye Clinic and Fairlight Medical Imaging and treasured the many relationships forged over the years there.
In the fall of 2012, Deanne and Loren felt called to move to the Black Hills of South Dakota where they have resided since then.
More than anything, Deanne loved her family. She loved decorating for every holiday, but she especially loved Christmas because it gave her the opportunity to buy gifts, be with her children and grandchildren, and turn everything her favorite color– red! Her grandchildren will always treasure memories of movie nights, sleepovers, and ice cream sundaes with Grandma. Deanne was very generous and loved giving all year long. She always made a point of checking in on her family and in the years since moving to Rapid City she was grateful for the technology that allowed her to stay connected to the friends and family spread near and far!
She is survived by her loving husband Loren of 47 years; Her daughter Rhonda Iglehart and children Cody (Fiancé Hanah) and baby Renly on the way, Lexi, and Ty; Daughter Amanda Brose and children Logan, Grace, Sawyer, and Noah; Daughter Tanya (Chris) Koenings and their children BaileyAnn (Fiancé Blake) and baby Bodhi, Trystan (Fiancé Lexi), and Jaxson; Son Daniel (Dulcy) and their sons Kenneth and Rance; Her nieces, nephews, and several cousins as well as extended family.
She was preceded in death by her mom Elvira and dad Oscar; Her brothers Ricky and Duane; Her sister Erlene; Her maternal and paternal grandparents, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Deanne’s name may be made to Bethel Lutheran Home or the Upper Missouri Ministries for the Summer Bible Camp.
Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share memories of Deanne or leave condolences for her family.