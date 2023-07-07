Deanne Kay (Hovland) Hagen passed away suddenly on July 5, 2023, in Rapid City, SD at Monument Hospital at the age of 68. Cremation has taken place, and the celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at 11 AM at the Epping Lutheran Church. Pastor Mike Burns will be officiating.

Friends may view pictures and sign a guest book at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston on Monday, July 10, from 9:00 AM until a Family Service beginning at 4:00 PM and for the hour preceding the service at the church in Epping on Tuesday.



