Danny Lee Nass, 68

Danny Lee Nass, Williston, North Dakota, formerly of Cando, North Dakota died peacefully at home on July 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Cando Lutheran Church with Pastor Bonnie Weaver officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Cando Lutheran Church. The pall bearers will be Lyle Heller, Dan Scott, Robert Scott, Dan Holien, Monty Miller, Scott Knoke, Roger Reed and Wesley Yoder. Honorary bearer will be Richard Shorma. Music will be provided by Catherine Anfinson.
Everyone is welcome to stream the service through the Dunnigan-Dix Funeral Home Facebook page.
Danny was born on July 5, 1954 to Lynn and Dorothy (Henke) Nass in Cando, North Dakota where he spent most of his life. He was raised on the family farm with two older siblings and loved country life. This is where he developed his lifelong love of being in the sun with minimal clothing! The sun always made him feel better. After losing his father at a young age, the family moved into Cando.
He graduated from Cando High School with the class of 1972. He later attended NDSCS in Wahpeton majoring in electrical technology and was one of the youngest to get his Master's license in North Dakota at the time. He spent many years practicing his trade and ran his own electrical company for a time. He was also a Master Mason and was in the local Jaycees.
He married his first love, Trudy Miller on June 25, 1976 and they spent a few years traveling and having fun before their two beautiful boys, Randal and Calvin, were born. Trudy was tragically killed in a car accident on January 5, 1989 changing their lives forever.
Danny was a very loving and kind man who would do anything to help those he loved. He was also a master of all trades learning so much from his mentor and friend, Jim Gibbens, Sr and working in the fertilizer business for over 20 years. He was also an avid guitar player, having had a band when he was younger. He still loved to play for his family every chance he got. We all have so many fond memories of Danny and all the fun that we've had. He will be dearly missed, but we take comfort in the fact he is no longer in pain.
He was fortunate enough to find true love again and married Lori Greenlees, on March 8, 2002. They were lucky to have just celebrated their 20th anniversary. He was so loving to Lori's daughter, Alyssa, and helped raise her as his own along with his beautiful twins, Riley and Roxanne. He was so proud of his blended family.
In 2010, Danny and Lori moved to Williston to work with his son Cal and dear friend, Lyle Heller, at H & H Electric until he retired in 2016. These past 12 years were some of the best of his life being surrounded by his family and amazing grandchildren. He was so incredibly proud of all his kids and grandkids. They were the light of his life and he thoroughly enjoyed watching hockey at every level for years. He taught every grandchild how to wink at very young ages and they were proud to wink at him every chance they got!
Danny and Lori were fortunate to spend the last four winters in Florida which Danny thoroughly enjoyed by getting out of North Dakota winters. He was in heaven in the heat and sun!
Danny is survived by his loving wife, Lori, Williston, ND; son, Randal (Grace), Eden Prairie, MN; son, Calvin (Shari), Williston, ND; daughter, Alyssa (Zach) Meyer, Williston, ND; son, Riley (Tai), Williston, ND and daughter, Roxanne, Devils Lake, ND; grandchildren; Jocelyn, Jaidyn, Aubrey, Bennet and Callie Nass, Williston, ND; Carson Nass, Fargo, ND, Elli, Emma and Eden Meyer, Williston, ND; Braxton, Adalynn and Kennadi Cichos, Devils Lake, ND; Maverick Nass and baby girl Nass to be born in October, Eden Prairie, MN. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Larry Orvedal, Cando, ND and several nieces, nephews and cousins who were very special to him. He also had many amazing lifelong friends he treasured. He also had a puppy he loved, Zoey, along with 6 grand dogs!
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Dorothy Nass, brother, Jerry; sister, Linda; his beautiful 1st wife, Trudy Miller Nass and one child who was stillborn; his aunt, Nadine Miller, Crookston, MN; aunts, Velma Wondrasek and Twila Glintz, Bottineau; uncle, Melvin Nass, Cando, ND and uncle, Art Henke, Penn, ND along with several cousins and numerous great friends who've gone before him.
His mantra he believed in and told his kids and grandkids repeatedly, "Good, better, best. Never let rest 'til the good does better and the better does best."