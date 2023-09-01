Dale Eikom

Dale Eikom, 88, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at the Riverstone Health Hospice Home in Billings, MT on August 8, 2023, with his loving family at his side.

Dale was born in Hamar, ND in 1934, to father Gilmor Eikom and mother Myrtle Hoveskeland. He was the second of five children.



