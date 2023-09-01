Dale Eikom, 88, of Williston, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at the Riverstone Health Hospice Home in Billings, MT on August 8, 2023, with his loving family at his side.
Dale was born in Hamar, ND in 1934, to father Gilmor Eikom and mother Myrtle Hoveskeland. He was the second of five children.
He attended a small country school in Hamar, ND and then he went on to attend Wahpeton State School of Science for 2 years to become an auto mechanic. In 1953 he moved to Williston. He worked at Lund Motors and then started as a mechanic at Soiseth Speedometer and Repair. After working there for numerous years he then walked across the street to start working at Stockman Motors / Ford Dealership and worked there for 34 years as a Service Technician until he retired in 1998. But he did not retire from being a mechanic as he continued doing vehicle repairs in his own personal garage at home. Dale operated his own Auto and Truck Repair shop at his residence for approximately 55 years. He was always thankful that so many people trusted him to work on their vehicles. When asked “which is better – Ford, Chevy or Dodge” Dale would reply “well, I made a good living working on Fords” and then he’d smile.
In December 1955 he met the love of his life, Lila, at the roller skating rink. A few weeks later he took her out hunting jack-rabbits for their first date. They married in October 1956. From this marriage they had 2 children, their daughter Lanae, and son Devan. Dale was diagnosed with diabetes in his mid-twenties and was told that he may not live to see 40 years of age. He and Lila monitored his diabetes very closely which obviously allowed him to live to be 88.
Dale had many hobbies he was great at: ice-skating, snow-skiing of all sorts, water-skiing including trick skiing, snowmobiling and most of all deer hunting. He was a deer hunter from 1955 to 2019 harvesting a deer every year with either his rifle or bow. He always treasured spending an evening out hunting with his son, grandsons, and numerous friends such as Dennis, Sonny, John, Mel, Pat and others. Back in the early 70’s when stockcar racing became a thing in Williston, he was involved as a pitman for one of the racecars. His love for the outdoors in wintertime motivated him to assemble a donated Case tractor to power a 1500 ft rope tow. It was used for snow skiers at the highest hill around, which was NE of Buford. Dale and his buddies formed the Sand Creek Ski Club. For 40+ years the poles up the hill were still standing.
In November 2022, Dale and his wife went to stay with their son, Devan and his wife Lorrie in Forsyth, MT. Due to Dale needing additional care, he moved into Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings, MT the end of May 2023.
Dale is preceded in death by both of his parents, his sisters Margit Brudeseth and Delores.
He is survived by his wife of 66+ years, Lila, his daughter Lanae (Greg) Akervik of Alexandria, MN, his son Devan (Lorrie) of Forsyth, MT. Also, eight grandchildren: Jacob (Jessica) Samsel, Lynsey Samsel, Kelsey (Robert) Carlson, Keegan Samsel – all of St. Cloud, MN, Cameron Eikom of Williston, ND, Dustin (Alaina) Eikom of Williston, ND, Ryan (Jen) Eikom of Bismarck, ND, Chase Eikom of Williston, ND, as well as sixteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. His sisters Bonnie Gillett of Tolna, ND and Laurel (Bill) Worden of Richland, WA. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. And not to be forgotten are all of Dale’s loyal customers.
Because Dale was a kind and humble man and disliked being the center of attention, his wishes were to have no funeral services. His ashes will be buried at one of his favorite hunting spots and along side some of his family that preceded him in death.
The family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Canyon Creek Memory Care for the outstanding love and care that they extended not only to Dale but to his family.
Condolences can be sent to Lila Eikom / Eikom Family at P.O. Box 5012, Forsyth, MT 59327