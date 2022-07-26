North Dakota state champion ironwood street

The North Dakota state champion ironwood tree is located on private property in Fargo.

 NDSU photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Let’s face it. North Dakota does not have redwoods.

There was, however, a type of Sequoia that grew here 65 million years ago. But that doesn’t count today.



Tags

Load comments