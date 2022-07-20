Purchase Access

Do you have garden thugs in your landscape? These are garden plants that are overly aggressive and try to take over the garden. They are the equivalent of bullies because they refuse to play nice with other plants.

As a young gardener, I made the mistake of purchasing bishop’s weed. The plant looked innocent enough and featured mint green leaves with cream-colored margins. The garden center marketed the plant as a groundcover. That was an understatement! Left unchecked, this garden thug could have covered the entire backyard.



