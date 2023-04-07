Sen. Steve Daines mug

Montana Sen. Steve Daines

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) accused the Biden administration of a cover-up over the Chinese balloon episode earlier this year.

Daines issued the following statement after receiving an inadequate response from the Biden administration to the letter he sent to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Feb. 3 when the balloon was first spotted over Billings, Montana. Daines was the first member of Congress to call on the Biden administration for answers after the spy balloon was spotted over Montana and later released a list of questions that remain unanswered.



