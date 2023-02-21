Culbertson 2nd place 2C basketball tourney

The Culbertson Cowgirls proud of their success this season, landing them a second place finish in the 2C basketball tournament. 

 Culbertson School District #17

The Culbertson girls basketball team made it to the Championship round of the Class 2C District Tournament in Sidney on Saturday. After being just one game away after losing to Grenora last year, the Cowgirls were determined and had an impressive season leading up to landing in the round. 

The team boasted a 12-3 record coming into the Championships, earning themselves a bye in the first round of the tournament. They took on Fairview in the second round and walked away with a 49-22 victory. 



