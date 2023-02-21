The Culbertson girls basketball team made it to the Championship round of the Class 2C District Tournament in Sidney on Saturday. After being just one game away after losing to Grenora last year, the Cowgirls were determined and had an impressive season leading up to landing in the round.
The team boasted a 12-3 record coming into the Championships, earning themselves a bye in the first round of the tournament. They took on Fairview in the second round and walked away with a 49-22 victory.
Then, in the third round, the Cowgirls had a rematch against Grenora in the same round that knocked them out of the tournament last year.
Culbertson was down by 11 points before they forced a comeback, winning a close game; 47-44. This launched the Cowgirls into the Championship, and Makena Hauge (#3) was highly celebrated for contributing 16 points to the Cowgirls' victory.
The Championship round saw Culbertson and Plentywood fighting for the winning title, and both teams went back-and-forth throughout the first half. At halftime, Culbertson had just a one point lead; 15-14.
The Cowgirls came out of the break looking to score quick buckets to give them their biggest lead of the game - six points.
Late in the third quarter, Plentywood found their spark, managing to gain a two point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Plentywood's run continued into the fourth quarter, with a pull away at the end of the game winning them the Championship title; 38-31.
Megan Granbois (#1) was the leading scorer for Culbertson, ending the game with 12 points of her own.