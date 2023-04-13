Sen. Kevin Cramer (copy)

Sen. Kevin Cramer

BISMARCK — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) led all EPW Republicans in pushing back on an Environmental Protection Agency supplemental proposal to further regulate methane and other emissions.

In their letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, the senators outlined impending consequences of the rule, including analyses it will decrease U.S. oil and natural gas production, increase costs for consumers, and offshore market opportunities to foreign suppliers with subpar environmental standards.



