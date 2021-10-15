Coyotes defeat Watford City in non conference football game By The Williston Herald Staff Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 17 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week 1 of 5 Kadin Finders, quarterback for the WHS football team, looks downfield for an open receiver during an Oct. 1 home game against Bismarck St. Mary's. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Tanner Schulte, No. 24 for the WHS football team, runs the ball while two St. Mary's defenders chase him during an Oct. 1 home game. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald The Coyotes celebrate after getting a touchdown during the Oct. 1 homecoming game against St. Mary's. Williston lost 41-13. Williston's quarterback Kadin Finder, No. 3, catches the snap during a Sept. 3 home game against Bismarck Century. The Coyotes lost. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Alex Ewert, No. 11 for the Williston High School football team, runs with the ball during a Sept. 3 home game against Bismarck Century. Analicia Haynes • Williston Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Coyotes officially ended their losing streak Thursday night when they defeated Watford City 14-7.Both WHS touchdowns came just before half-time.Watford City scored in the fourth quarter.The Coyotes have one more game before the season ends.They host Bismarck High School on Wednesday, Oct. 20 for Senior Night.Bismarck High is just one rank above Williston in the 11-man AA West Region standings.Williston has a 0-4 conference record, 2-6 overall record, and Bismarck High has a 1-2 conference record, 2-5 overall record.Kick off is set for 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Watford City Coyote Bismarck High School Sport Losing Streak West Standing Touchdown Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Williston Herald 16 hrs ago Comments MOST POPULAR Trenton to land one of state's largest economic expansion projects to date Genesis to become latest business to break ground at Williston Square Oyloe named River's Edge Events Manager Williams County Sheriff seeking public's help to identify person of interest Wendy Kerbaugh, 51 Ronald Kerbaugh, 60 WHS cross country teams named athletes of the week Williston shows they are Willow Strong Helms: Williams County likely to see 20 percent increase in rig counts Flaring solutions are circling the Bakken, thanks in part to state's new tax credit Sign up for our email newsletters