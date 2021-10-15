The Coyotes officially ended their losing streak Thursday night when they defeated Watford City 14-7.

Both WHS touchdowns came just before half-time.

Watford City scored in the fourth quarter.

The Coyotes have one more game before the season ends.

They host Bismarck High School on Wednesday, Oct. 20 for Senior Night.

Bismarck High is just one rank above Williston in the 11-man AA West Region standings.

Williston has a 0-4 conference record, 2-6 overall record, and Bismarck High has a 1-2 conference record, 2-5 overall record.

Kick off is set for 7 p.m.

