Lab team 1

Dr. Weibing Xing, second from left, and his research team  in a next-generation battery research laboratory at South Dakota Mines. Left to right: Gulam Smdani, Xing, Haiden Studer, Wahid Hasan, Amir Razzaq, Chris Poches and Salman Khan Mithil.

 South Dakota School of Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota Mines has received a $750,000 NASA EPSCoR grant to fund research into the next generation of lithium-sulfur batteries for use in space technology.

The grant comes following a breakthrough on campus into a new polymer-biocarbon cathode coating made from corn stalk residues that stabilizes next-generation battery chemistry to nearly double the charging capacity of current technology.



Tags

Load comments