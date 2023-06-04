Sidni Kast, the reigning Miss North Dakota, is looking forward to chaos.
In the good way.
This week’s festivities will be bittersweet and “chaos,” said Kast, a 25-year-old student in the physical therapy program at University of North Dakota.
“This year has been awesome,” she said Wednesday. “Oh did it go fast. It’s over in the blink of an eye.”
Olivia Rossland, the current Miss North Dakota's Teen, agreed.
“In the moment,” Rossland said, “it didn’t go by fast. But now with 10 days till the crown …
“Don’t blink because your year will go by fast.”
Rossland, an 18-year old from Williston, and Kast, from Minot, have become fast friends this past year, and not only because of the various Miss North Dakota appearances. The two attend UND, and they work at the same smoothie joint.
“I love that Olivia is 18 years old, and we’ve been able to forge a connection,” Kast said. “Both at UND, and we work the same job. We’ve gone on so many road trips, whether to Miss North Dakota events or driving home.”
Forging connections seems to be what this Miss North Dakota program is all about. Whether they are chatting with schoolchildren or senior citizens, Kast and Rossland connect with North Dakotans all over the state. And beyond …
Both Kast and Rossland competed nationally in the Miss America and Miss America Teen competitions.
“It was complete chaos,” Kast said. “A good chaos. I got to meet so many amazing, talented people from all over the country.”
Kast went from three straight days of finals in December, to a plane the next day and the competition the day after that.
“Oh my goodness. It was a complete whirlwind,” she said.
But it was completely worth it, she added.
“Competing on a national stage was inexplainable,” she said. “Once you get on stage, you get to show all your hard work. I had been go, go, go since being crowned in June.”
Rossland called competing for Miss America Teen “kind of nerve-wracking.”
“It’s one of those experiences where people ask you your most fond memory [of the past year]. I always think of Miss America Teen,” Rossland said.
“It’s a life-changing experience. You don’t realize how close you can become to those girls in a matter of a week. … You just cherish those memories.”
Of course there are memories, and forging connections, but the ultimate purpose of the Miss North Dakota scholarship competition is scholarships.
“We provide scholarship dollars as well as personal growth opportunities,” Rachel Richter Lordemann, business manager of the Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization, said Wednesday.
Richter Lordemann said the organization provides $50,000 in cash scholarships and $100,000 in applied tuition scholarships.
“I’m happy to have scholarship opportunities as well as business and corporate support,” Richter Lordemann said. “It’s a unique way to help fund your higher education.”
The Miss North Dakota competition has called Williston home for most of its life, Richter Lordemann said.
“One thing that’s really cool is we get to bring these families and friends to Williston” and promote the community, she added.
With the state competition held in Williston every year, it might be logical to assume girls in Williston gravitate to the scholarship competition more than those in other parts of the state.
Not necessarily true, said Richter Lordemann.
“I would say one of our biggest recruiters is Miss North Dakota herself. She travels the state going to schools.
“I think we see women from all corners compete, from different communities. We really see participation from all across the state.”
But it might be different in the Teen competition.
Richter Lordemann pointed out that the last three teen winners have been from Williston.
“We have our Little Sister Program where girls in elementary school are partnered up with a contestant, and they get to be a part of the [competition] week and have those special memories.”
Kast called the Little Sister Program “amazing.”
“North Dakota is actually the first of all the Miss America states to start the Little Sister Program,” Kast said, offering a little history lesson. “Now other states all over the country have it. I love being part” of the program.
Being Miss North Dakota “can be super stressful and overwhelming, but to have those moments with younger girls … is amazing.”
Kast has another stress-buster: singing and piano playing.
“So singing and playing piano has kind of been my outlet, especially last year,” she said.
Each contestant lists a “talent,” and that is Kast’s.
At her Miss America send-off party, Kast entertained family and friends.
“Obviously, not all friends and family can make it” to the national competition in Connecticut. “I was able to perform [at the party] everything I would at the Miss America competition.”
Rossland is a performer, as well. Her talent is lyrical dance.
“I danced to ‘Broken & Beautiful’ by Kelly Clarkson,” Rossland said. “It’s a really good song to showcase my strengths.”
Rossland’s social impact initiative is Journal Your Journey, Writing to Heal.
“When my mom went through breast cancer six years ago, that’s when I was introduced to the benefits of journaling,” she said.
Part of journaling is writing about how one feels.
“It’s OK that we deal with mental health issues,” Rossland said.
The Miss North Dakota competition is celebrating its 75th anniversary. As part of this special celebration, former Miss North Dakota winners — aka Forever Miss North Dakotas — have been invited. Richter Lordemann said more than 30 should be here for the event.
The more the merrier, right?
“We are excited to see the families and contestants in Williston, happy to see them downtown enjoying their time in our community.”