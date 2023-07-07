John Heise

The plague was presented in a ceremony on June 30. 

 Brendan Saunders | Williston Herald

Williston Parks and Recreation Department honored one of their own on June 30 by revealing the ARC track would be renamed 'The John Heise Walking Track' in memory of John Heise. Heise who passed away in 2022 was the Parks and Recreation Department Financial Director when the ARC first opened in 2012 until his death. 

Heise was a beloved community member who would spend his free time doing various events throughout the community whether it was announcing games or coaching. Graduating from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he also ran track brought that passion to the ARC where he would be seen walking often.



Tags

Load comments