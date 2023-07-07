Williston Parks and Recreation Department honored one of their own on June 30 by revealing the ARC track would be renamed 'The John Heise Walking Track' in memory of John Heise. Heise who passed away in 2022 was the Parks and Recreation Department Financial Director when the ARC first opened in 2012 until his death.
Heise was a beloved community member who would spend his free time doing various events throughout the community whether it was announcing games or coaching. Graduating from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he also ran track brought that passion to the ARC where he would be seen walking often.
Executive Director of Williston Parks and Recreation Department Joe Barsh who worked with Heise in the department and was approached by Heise's family about this possibility of renaming the track. With the departments support they were able to make it happen.
"The idea came from the family," Barsh said. "Knowing John, I had worked with John for about seven or eight years. He was heavily invested into this place. He worked here from the day it opened until his passing. He invested into it, he personally cared about the place, and he did his best to do right by it. Seeing John walk around that track was not a rare thing at all. That’s what he would have wanted."
On Friday June 30 the department held a ceremony where they unveiled the new plaque.
“This is a community building and we like to show appreciation to those that are invested, and pour into and treat it more than just a job. I was happy to move forward with it, and was happy to have the support to do it as well.” Barsh said.