February 8, 2021 — The world’s shortest interstate streetcar line used to run between Wahpeton and Breckenridge. The route was .14 miles long, transported about 750 passengers a day, and ran from 1910 to 1925. It traveled about 15-20 mph and provided one of the earliest means of traveling between the two towns. A few pieces of the rail are still visible in the sidewalk outside the streetcar garage that still stands in Breckenridge. There were always two streetcars running simultaneously; a round-trip loop took 30 minutes.
On weekend evenings, business picked up as passengers made their way to dances or movies across the river. The fare was 5¢, then later 7¢, but they say the company was mostly financed by Breckenridge liquor joints. North Dakota was dry at that time, but Breckenridge had 11 bars and dancehalls.
One of those nightspots was aptly named The First and Last Chance Saloon.
“Dakota Datebook” is a radio series from Prairie Public in partnership with the State Historical Society of North Dakota and with funding from the North Dakota Humanities Council. See all the Dakota Datebooks at prairiepublic.org, subscribe to the “Dakota Datebook” podcast, or buy the Dakota Datebook book at shopprairiepublic.org.