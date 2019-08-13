2 Williston teens attend Rotary camp

Two young people from Williston took part in the 28th annual District 5580 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Camp, held on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus July 14-20.
Lauren Fearing and Katherine Fearing were sponsored by the local Williston Rotary club.
Each student is awarded sponsorship by their local Rotary club. A total of 125 campers attended this year, and were sponsored by 55 Rotary International Clubs across District 5580 in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada.
RYLA is a youth leadership camp that gives high school students hands-on learning experiences and sessions to build upon their own leadership skills.
The curriculum is designed to expand, improve, and refine the participants’ leadership skills and send each camper home with the confidence and tools to lead within their own community.
The Camp RYLA staff is comprised of both former campers and District 5580 Rotarians who dedicate a week of their summer to ensure campers have a positive and fulfilling learning experience. More information about Camp RYLA can be found by visiting www.district5580ryla.org.