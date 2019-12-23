Call it a ringing success — the Salvation Army in Williston didn't just hit its fundraising goal for the annual red kettle drive, it blew past it.
The Salvation Army had raised $86,374 as of Saturday, Dec. 21.
"The original goal for our kettles was $70,000, so it is very exciting to meet and then exceed that," Lt. Joseph Irvine, one of the Salvation Army officers in Williston, told the Williston Herald.
It's hard to say exactly how many people helped by being bell-ringers, Irvine said, because some groups had people come and go during the time they volunteered. There were 49 accounts signed up through the Register to Ring system and Irvine said he wouldn't be surprised if between 100 and 125 people volunteered.
"Our volunteer coverage amounted to 96% of the hours that were covered at the kettles, which is a phenomenal amount," he said.
This year was the first time that people didn't need to drop cold, hard cash in the kettles in order to donate. All kettles had information about using Apple Pay and Google Pay to donate.
Irvine said he didn't have numbers on how many people used the smartphone-based services, but did hear from bell-ringers that people were interested in using them.
"I think it will be of great benefit to us moving forward as it catches on," he said.
The money raised by kettle donations is used to provide food, clothing, shelter, family mentoring, disaster relief, and other critical services for people in need.