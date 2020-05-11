Williston High School student awarded prestigious National Honor Society scholarship

The National Honor Society has announced that Katelyn Hall, a high school senior at Williston High School and chapter president of Williston High School’s chapter of NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Hall was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.
For nearly 100 years, NHS members have been making a difference in their schools and communities and the NHS Scholarship is NASSP’s way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character.
This fall, Katelyn will attend Montana State University-Billings to study Elementary Education.
Since 1946, more than $17 million in scholarships has been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).