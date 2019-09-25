A major celebration is in order this week and you are invited to be on hand at Legends Field.
Friday (Sept. 27) members of the Coyote Foundation will be on hand to help honor the significant impact Coach Harold L. Pedersen made on so many members of the Coyote Family.
HLP, who recently passed away, will be honored by being the first-ever Coyote Legend to be named.
Long before his time in Williston HLP was serving his country as a U.S. Marine, proving to be a war hero.
HLP was a former football coach at Williston, along with being the wrestling coach, establishing the sport in North Dakota.
For that he earned the title of "Father of Wrestling," throughout the state.
While he went on to spend a good part of his career in Fargo, it is great to see this event coming to play in Williston.
This event this Friday ties in with the new football field in Williston, earlier being named Legends Field, in honor of those who have left a footprint.
The ceremony is planned prior to the Homecoming football game as the Coyotes (2-2) will tangle with Jamestown.
We have learned members of the HLP family will be on hand to accept this award on his behalf.
Plans call for additional Legends to be added in years to come.
The Coyote Foundation is asking that if you are planning on joining in celebration of HLP, please follow this link for more information and to RSVP:
This is shaping up to be an exciting night in Williston.
We send out a Scope Salute to HLP and everyone who has been involved with the Legends effort.
FALL IN AIR
With all of the football games taking place, one gets the true feeling that fall is definitely in the air.
A change in the temperature takes our attention to what lies ahead.
The good folks over at the James Memorial Art Center have already sent out a notice seeking vendors for a show at the James on Nov. 29.
This will run from 6-9 p.m. in conjunction with the Warm Up After Light Up.
That event ties in with the lighting of Harmon Park, serving as a kick-off to the Christmas season.
Ooops, there we said it.
Yes, it won't be long and if you want to take part call (701) 774-3601 or drop by to grab your spot.
Looks like there will be room enough for only six vendors, so make your move now.
DEAN STRINDEN
While it was sad enough to hear of the passing of HLP, another Williston legend Dr. Dean Strinden, 95, has also passed on.
Dr. Strinden was one of the kindest individuals and his patients would no doubt back us on that.
A charter member of the Noon Lions club in Williston, he was happy to give back to the community when he could.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Strinden family during this time.
In looking back more than 35 years, being involved in the Williston community, it has been a pleasure to know such a person as Dr. Strinden.
You can add to that list the likes of the late Dr. E.J. "Bud" Hagan, along with the recent passing of Dr. Bob Olson.
It was because of this trio, that Williston became a great place to call home.
We add a Scope Salute, while also asking for them all to RIP.
NORSK HOSTFEST
Be careful if you are driving Hwy. 2 between Minot and Williston over the next few days.
You see, the annual Norsk Hostfest is taking place and this event attracts a large number of guests.
This continues to run and has a great foundation, providing a great Scandinavian get together.
But the entertainment ranges from Irish to Country Western, with a little bit of everything mixed in.
TWINS IN HUNT
While the regular season is winding down, the Minnesota Twins find themselves in the hunt for the American League Central Division Championship.
It is now up to them to take care of business.
With five men having hit at least 30 home runs each, this has been a great season to watch.
It will be tough sledding in the playoffs, but stranger things have happened.
Go Twins.
VIKINGS REGROUP
What a difference a day makes.
Add to that a different opponent and the Minnesota Vikings were able to regroup under the leadership of Kirk Cousins.
On Sunday the Vikes took charge and built a lead while playing strong defense.
Things will get a little tougher this week as the team travels to Chicago to mix it up with the Bears.
Skol!
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.