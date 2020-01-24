The Williston Herald announced Friday, Jan. 24, its latest group of 20 Under 40 nominees.
This year's 20 Under 40 are: Ryan Agnes, Wyatt Black, Jake Germundson, Micki Hinricksen, Kristin Iverson, Chris Jundt, Audrey Kalil, Heidi Lee, Matt Lierz, Nick Lippert, Rachel Lordemann, Tanner Overland, Andrea Placher, Alan Roness, Eric Rooke, Katie Shannon, Abby Siewert, Amanda Simard, Allayna Stevens and Alex Vournas.
The group come from nearly every profession in the region, from the oil industry to education to public service and business.
"We had more than 60 nominations, and this was another very difficult set of choices," Herald editor Jamie Kelly said. "Considering this is our third year for the 20 Under 40 event, it's amazing we still get so many nominations."
The nominations were considered by a group of Herald managers and by some of the event's sponsors.
The 20 young professionals will be honored at a ceremony on March 6 at the Grand Williston. Tickets for the event are $40 for one ticket and $300 for a table of eight.
A cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m., with awards to follow. To buy tickets, visit willistonherald.com/site/forms/20-under-40-banquet.
In addition to the awards ceremony, profiles of this year's 20 Under 40 will be published in a special section on March 6 and in the spring edition of Bakken Living magazine.
"This has become one of our favorite events," Kelly said. "It's wonderful to see the many different things these young professionals are doing and it's a chance to celebrate some of the people who make Williston so special."
In addition to the 20 Under 40, the Herald will also honor its pick for Citizen of the Year at the event. This year's Citizen of the Year is Falon Justice.
A profile of Justice will appear in the Herald's annual Progress edition, which will publish in late February.