If you’re looking to hear some good music, direct from Nashville, the place to be this evening is the Bakken Elementary Auditorium.
At 7:30 p.m. the 2019-20 season of the Williston Concert Association unfolds with the Annie Moses Band on stage.
Some great country music will have you tapping your toes this evening.
There will be some great violin playing along with upbeat music.
You should also know the WCA is a membership only, however you can join in the fun.
Memberships can be purchased at the door and you will be able to join with others in enjoying a total of five concerts in Williston, over the course of the season.
While there has been an increase in the membership dues, your ticket is still a bargain.
You see, your WCA ticket allows you to also enjoy reciprocity with the area communities of Crosby, Watford City and Dickinson, expanding your ticket to another 11 concerts.
Now folks, you’re not going to find a bargain like this anywhere.
Becoming a member also helps provide funding for WCA, working with Allied Concert Services, to book a wide variety of top-notch acts.
WCA has been around for a very long time and depends on your support.
If unable to attend this evening you can contact WCA president Allen Domagala at (701) 572-3698), or membership secretary Janet Erlandsen at (701) 572-2701, for further details.
We encourage you to check out the WCA as we know first-hand that you will be pleased.
Enjoy!
BACK TO COLLEGE
While youngsters are now back in college there’s no reason the elderly can’t have a little fun as well.
Bethel Lutheran Foundation will be hosting its 25th College for Seniors this Wednesday through Friday.
The theme this year is “Life’s a Journey. Enjoy the Ride.”
A number of speakers are lined up for the program, along with musical entertainment.
The event will offer “good food,” along with a little exercise and a lot of social interaction.
Each day will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will dismiss at 2 p.m.
Hey, this sounds like fun.
You can contact the Foundation at (701) 572-0223 to learn more.
SEE COWBOY POETS
Mark down 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CDT) on Sept. 22 as a date you will want to reserve for a program featuring Cowboy Poets at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center.
This day will feature the cowboys, along with music and tales of the American West.
Local favorite DW Grothe will be on hand, also offering musical selections.
Watch for more details and names of other cowboys.
SCOPE SALUTE
We seize this opportunity to send out a Scope Salute to local business Equinor for hosting a most successful luncheon.
The effort, hosted a two-hour lunch recently, in downtown Williston.
The purpose was to help raise funds for the proposed Innovation Academy to help ease the crowding of classrooms in the Williston school system.
Equinor had raised an unreal amount of nearly $170,000 in pledges to go along with a $10,000 match the company had put up.
Approximately 500 people took part in the luncheon.
The luncheon overall netted the drive with $185,000, bringing the total effort to $900,000 to date.
The goal is to raise five million in public funds, in order to get off the ground, providing for a permanent home for the academy.
This event was a cooperative effort of Equinor, District 1 and the Williston Coyote Foundation.
This just goes to show how a team effort pays dividends.
GRID OPENERS
It proved to be a good trip as the Williston Coyotes headed east to post a Friday night football win over Grand Forks to remain undefeated on the young season at 2-0.
Meanwhile folks throughout the Upper Midwest were treated to some pretty good football game on the college and professional level.
Then again, it depends on who you were cheering for.
North Dakota State proved strong once again as the Bison improved to 2-0 with a win over state rival University of North Dakota.
Meanwhile the Minnesota Gophers needed overtime to defeat Fresno State, winning in dramatic fashion, thanks to an interception.
On the pro front Brent Qvale’s New York Jets looked to be in a position for a win, however the Buffalo Bills had something to say about that and collected a narrow win.
Meanwhile, Brad Melland’s Cleveland Browns were projected to be in the thick of things this year.
Not so on opening day as the Browns took a 43-13 shellacking at the hands of the Tennessee Titans.
The Jets will now host the Browns in a Monday Night showdown on Sept. 16.
For a change the Minnesota Vikings looked to have things in order with an impressive 28-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Vikings turned in an impressive ground game, with the offensive line leading the charge.
But, like it is for every team, remaining injury free is the key to success.
While the jury is out, the teams prepare for the battles that face them, in the weeks ahead.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.